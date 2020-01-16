Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,840,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 563.4% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,169 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $38,087,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,519,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 486,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

