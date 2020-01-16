Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

