Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thor Industries by 122.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 26,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,358. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

