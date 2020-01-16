Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 243.8% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 11,864,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,284,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

