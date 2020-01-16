Harmony (ONE) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $17.74 million and $8.28 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.48 or 0.05937000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00117153 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,212,424 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

