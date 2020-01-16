Havy Trading Up 94.7% Over Last Week (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Havy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Havy has a total market capitalization of $12,163.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded up 94.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00092665 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000982 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Havy Profile

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,766,486 tokens. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

