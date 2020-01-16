Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives $41.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

HE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 339,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

