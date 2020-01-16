HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $632,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.84. 536,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.63 and a 1-year high of $421.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

