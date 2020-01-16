HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $4 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Boston Properties comprises about 2.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 203.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Boston Properties by 106.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,138,000 after acquiring an additional 211,349 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $22,104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 166,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 191,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,403. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

