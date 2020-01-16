HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,348,760 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $172.15. 19,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.69. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

