HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 318.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

GTO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3735 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Invesco Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

