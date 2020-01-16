HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,803 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $299.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.