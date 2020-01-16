HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 273,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,895. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.