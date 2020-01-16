HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,741,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 401,211 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.32.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.78 million. Analysts predict that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HC2 by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

