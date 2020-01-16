H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

