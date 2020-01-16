Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,064,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,386,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after buying an additional 473,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,653,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,552,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

