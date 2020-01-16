Hefren Tillotson Inc. Has $12.73 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,064,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,735,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

