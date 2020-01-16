HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.69 ($51.96).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HLE traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €46.50 ($54.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is €49.19 and its 200-day moving average is €44.14. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.