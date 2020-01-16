Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 2,650 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.35. 70,348 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.15. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8448 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

