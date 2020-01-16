Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $21.40 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

