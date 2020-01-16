Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

