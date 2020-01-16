Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $19,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 854.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 604.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,162 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.75. 420,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,355. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

