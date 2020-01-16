Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 571,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $8,808,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $4,895,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $4,886,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 646,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,070. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.