Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 5,314 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 138,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,083 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 6,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 380,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

TJX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.