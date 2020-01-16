HempCoin (THC) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $188,928.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00053612 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00074328 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,653.70 or 0.99698030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00055491 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001520 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,468,243 coins and its circulating supply is 254,333,093 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

