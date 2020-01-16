Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Price Target Raised to GBX 365

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 335 ($4.41) on Monday. Henry Boot has a 12 month low of GBX 228.16 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

