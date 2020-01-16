Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Price Target Raised to GBX 365

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 335 ($4.41) on Monday. Henry Boot has a 12 month low of GBX 228.16 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.
Henry Boot Company Profile
