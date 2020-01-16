Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.68 million, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

