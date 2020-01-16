Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. 1,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

