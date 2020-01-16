Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price objective raised by Sidoti from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Heska from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Heska from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $8.40 on Wednesday, reaching $106.39. 223,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,013. The company has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a P/E ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.10. Heska has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heska by 175.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heska by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Heska by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heska by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

