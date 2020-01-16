Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Heska traded as high as $104.54 and last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 37404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Heska by 175.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heska by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Heska by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heska by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $757.24 million, a PE ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect that Heska Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

