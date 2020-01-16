Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 1,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,000. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

