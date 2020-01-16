Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hexcel Corp.'s strong air traffic growth and robust order flows on a global scale have been fueling growth in the commercial aircraft market, which in turn should boost its business. It continues to invest in major innovations and prepare for future aircraft platforms along with other composite applications, which will drive Hexcel’s long-term growth objective. However, ever since the grounding of 737 jets this March, Boeing announced a temporary reduction in the production rate to 42 planes per month, from 52 thereafter. Due to the reduction in production units, Hexcel Corp’s sales to the suppliers of Boeing might get affected. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Hexcel stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

