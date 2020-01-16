Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.43.

HXL stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

