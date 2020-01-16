Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HTHIY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.19. 26,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

