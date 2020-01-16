Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of HTHIY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.19. 26,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73.
About Hitachi
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.