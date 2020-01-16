Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Hochschild Mining to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON HOC traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 172.20 ($2.27). 1,908,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of $889.52 million and a PE ratio of 66.23.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.