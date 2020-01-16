Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) General Counsel Sells $1,037,324.64 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,347. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 72,308.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 203.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 708,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 323.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 317,614 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Hologic by 30.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

