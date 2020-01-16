Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) General Counsel Sells $1,037,324.64 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,347. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 72,308.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 203.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 708,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 323.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 317,614 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Hologic by 30.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
