Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 48,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.23. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

