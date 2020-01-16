Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,568. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.23. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

