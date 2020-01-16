Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of HZN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. 35,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,036. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Research analysts expect that Horizon Global will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 15,237 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $53,481.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,410.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $36,149.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 and sold 175,708 shares valued at $624,538. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

