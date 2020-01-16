Howard Capital Management Has $44.23 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Howard Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 5.5% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $44,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,465 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19,921.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,672 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.88. 5,354,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,612,438. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $259.96 and a 52-week high of $329.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

