Howard Capital Management Sells 1,015 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.2% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,268,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $56.82. 10,036,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,573,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,678 shares of company stock worth $9,124,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

