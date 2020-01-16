Howard Capital Management Sells 7,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Howard Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 49,528,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,061,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

