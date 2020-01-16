Howard Capital Management Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Howard Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for 1.8% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howard Capital Management owned 0.10% of Leidos worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Leidos by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,988,000 after buying an additional 662,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 10,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after buying an additional 596,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,537,000 after buying an additional 307,860 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.32. 37,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,029. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

