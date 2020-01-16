Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $574.25

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $574.25 and traded as high as $690.20. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $685.60, with a volume of 1,392,348 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWDN. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 659 ($8.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 546.13 ($7.18).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 659.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 575.15.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.