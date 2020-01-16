HTMLCOIN Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $6,311.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.01402388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00205965 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc, HitBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

