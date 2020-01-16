Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.04 on Monday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

