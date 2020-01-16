Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,250 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,274 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 755,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $974.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

