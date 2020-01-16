Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,850.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.66 million and $6,850.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.05974221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027457 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bgogo, DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

