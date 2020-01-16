IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.52.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $276.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $187.32 and a 52 week high of $276.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

