Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €10.20 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.24 ($10.74).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

